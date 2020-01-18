SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAFRY. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nord/LB raised shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAFRAN/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. SAFRAN/ADR has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $41.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average of $38.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

