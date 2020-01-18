Safestay’s (SSTY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Safestay (LON:SSTY) in a research note published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.66) price objective on shares of Safestay in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of SSTY stock opened at GBX 39 ($0.51) on Wednesday. Safestay has a one year low of GBX 29 ($0.38) and a one year high of GBX 49 ($0.64). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 34.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 34.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Safestay plc operates and develops traveller accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. The company serves families, school groups, young adults, backpackers, and business travelers. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

