Safe Haven (SHA) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Safe Haven token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $13,112.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $241.14 or 0.02706835 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 81.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000152 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Token Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

