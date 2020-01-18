Ryder System (NYSE:R) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on R. Loop Capital upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cfra cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

R stock opened at $55.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.36. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director E Follin Smith bought 1,831 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.63 per share, with a total value of $100,027.53. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,543.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Ryder System by 4.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ryder System by 10.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 7.2% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ryder System by 0.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ryder System by 8.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

