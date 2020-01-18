Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Ryanair from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Ryanair from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank raised Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.74. The company had a trading volume of 391,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,852. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.89. Ryanair has a one year low of $55.75 and a one year high of $96.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. 44.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.
See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.