Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Ryanair from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Ryanair from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank raised Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.74. The company had a trading volume of 391,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,852. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.89. Ryanair has a one year low of $55.75 and a one year high of $96.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter. Ryanair had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 10.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. 44.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.