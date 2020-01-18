Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RYAAY. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.67.
Shares of RYAAY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.74. 391,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,852. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.81. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 368,237.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,591,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after buying an additional 11,588,444 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Ryanair by 21.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,363,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $555,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,971 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Ryanair in the third quarter worth approximately $75,557,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 974,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,416,000 after purchasing an additional 688,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ryanair by 67.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,063,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,719,000 after purchasing an additional 428,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.04% of the company’s stock.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.
