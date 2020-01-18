Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RYAAY. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.67.

Shares of RYAAY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.74. 391,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,852. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.81. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.51. Ryanair had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Ryanair will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 368,237.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,591,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after buying an additional 11,588,444 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Ryanair by 21.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,363,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $555,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,971 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Ryanair in the third quarter worth approximately $75,557,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 974,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,416,000 after purchasing an additional 688,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ryanair by 67.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,063,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,719,000 after purchasing an additional 428,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.04% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

