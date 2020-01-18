RWE (FRA:RWE) PT Set at €34.60 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €34.60 ($40.23) price target on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RWE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DZ Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €31.50 ($36.63) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €29.18 ($33.93).

Get RWE alerts:

RWE stock traded up €0.92 ($1.07) during trading on Friday, hitting €30.96 ($36.00). The company had a trading volume of 6,077,584 shares. RWE has a 52-week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 52-week high of €23.28 ($27.07). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €27.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of €26.14.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.