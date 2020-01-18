RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) had its target price lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RTIX. TheStreet lowered shares of RTI Surgical from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of RTI Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTIX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.41. 611,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,190. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. RTI Surgical has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $325.52 million, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.40.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). RTI Surgical had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $76.13 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTIX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in RTI Surgical during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RTI Surgical by 242.2% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,999 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in RTI Surgical by 20.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in RTI Surgical by 200.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 31,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RTI Surgical in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

