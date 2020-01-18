Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Bodycote (LON:BOY) to Sector Performer

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY) to a sector performer rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 930 ($12.23).

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HSBC cut shares of Bodycote to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 885 ($11.64) to GBX 725 ($9.54) in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 839.62 ($11.04).

BOY stock traded down GBX 16.50 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 917 ($12.06). The company had a trading volume of 170,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 17.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 923.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 788.31. Bodycote has a 12 month low of GBX 638.50 ($8.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 975 ($12.83).

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

