Royal Bank of Canada Boosts IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target to $85.00

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INFO. ValuEngine cut IHS Markit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America set a $77.00 price target on IHS Markit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.60.

NYSE INFO traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $79.27. 4,436,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,711. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. IHS Markit has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $80.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 91,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $6,547,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,335,780.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in IHS Markit by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 15,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in IHS Markit by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after purchasing an additional 853,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IHS Markit by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,402,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,912,000 after purchasing an additional 627,522 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in IHS Markit by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 258,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IHS Markit by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,788,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,625,000 after purchasing an additional 143,226 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

