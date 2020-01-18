Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give RWE (FRA:RWE) a €32.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RWE. DZ Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Metzler set a €34.70 ($40.35) target price on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on RWE and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RWE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €29.18 ($33.93).

RWE opened at €30.96 ($36.00) on Tuesday. RWE has a 52-week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 52-week high of €23.28 ($27.07). The business’s fifty day moving average is €27.10 and its 200-day moving average is €26.14.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

