Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Receives GBX 849.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 944.57 ($12.43).

RR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 825 ($10.85) in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 938 ($12.34) price target (down previously from GBX 950 ($12.50)) on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 698 ($9.18) price target for the company.

LON:RR traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 675.80 ($8.89). 2,896,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 657.20 ($8.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.20). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 692.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 760.14. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion and a PE ratio of -5.39.

In other news, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 764 ($10.05) per share, with a total value of £985.56 ($1,296.45). Also, insider Ruth Cairnie purchased 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 716 ($9.42) per share, with a total value of £1,940.36 ($2,552.43). In the last three months, insiders purchased 546 shares of company stock valued at $390,704.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

