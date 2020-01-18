Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

In other news, VP Donna L. Coupe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $35,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,800 shares in the company, valued at $208,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 51,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 5.4% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 223,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 1.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.14% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 700 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

