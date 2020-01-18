Robert W. Baird Downgrades Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Neon Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Neon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.54.

NASDAQ:NTGN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.69. 957,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,886. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Neon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Neon Therapeutics will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Gaynor sold 22,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $27,679.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,259.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 79,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,387 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 28,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

