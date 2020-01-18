Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) PT Raised to $64.00

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its target price increased by Barclays from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Robert Half International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Robert Half International and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an underperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.34. 874,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,908. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.79.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Robert Half International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 108.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 369,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,589,000 after purchasing an additional 192,604 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Robert Half International by 15.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Robert Half International by 89.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 480,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,752,000 after purchasing an additional 226,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

