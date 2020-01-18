Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Up 19.7% This Week

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io, Kyber Network and Bancor Network. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $26.78 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012268 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000955 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Huobi, Binance, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Upbit, Kyber Network, C2CX, DragonEX, OKEx and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.