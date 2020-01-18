Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.18

Ricoh Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:RICOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 187 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

RICOY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ricoh from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ricoh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Ricoh had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Analysts expect that Ricoh Co Ltd will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. The company offers various office printing products, including multifunction printers, copying machines, wide machines, fax products, scanners, etc.; and commercial printing products comprising cut sheet production printers and continuous paper production printers; industrial printing products, which include inkjet heads, imaging systems, industrial printers, etc.; and related equipment, consumables, services, and software.

