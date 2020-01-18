RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($77.61) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 5,700 ($74.98) to GBX 4,540 ($59.72) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. RHI Magnesita has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,185 ($68.21).

Shares of LON:RHIM traded up GBX 80 ($1.05) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,754 ($49.38). 34,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,028. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,798 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,068.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.63. RHI Magnesita has a 1-year low of GBX 3,134.04 ($41.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,020 ($66.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.45.

In related news, insider Stefan Borgas bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,452 ($45.41) per share, with a total value of £93,204 ($122,604.58).

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

