Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,554 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co comprises 1.6% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $14,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $28,478,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,741,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,800,975,987.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.49 per share, with a total value of $200,038.89. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,066,735.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and have sold 1,780,504 shares valued at $219,697,912. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded down $1.85 on Friday, hitting $139.58. 5,393,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The company has a market cap of $134.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.72.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

