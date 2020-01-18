Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Raises Position in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,246,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,234,000 after buying an additional 535,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,706,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,167,000 after acquiring an additional 164,038 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,084,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,579,000 after acquiring an additional 309,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after acquiring an additional 26,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 752,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after acquiring an additional 82,798 shares during the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AIMT. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

AIMT stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,770,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,872. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $600,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,100 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

