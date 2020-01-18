Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Increases Position in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 250,700 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Dermira were worth $12,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dermira by 124.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Dermira by 621.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dermira during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dermira during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Dermira by 57.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dermira news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DERM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,244,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,766. Dermira Inc has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.34. Dermira had a negative net margin of 256.08% and a negative return on equity of 583.07%. The company had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. Analysts anticipate that Dermira Inc will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann dropped their price objective on shares of Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dermira in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Dermira in a report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dermira currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

