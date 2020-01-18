Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $35.03 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB decreased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 3.8% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $35,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 187.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,575,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $163.68 and a 1-year high of $236.51. The firm has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.18.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The business had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 107,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $20,487,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,954,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $197,266.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,826.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 352,148 shares of company stock valued at $71,313,185 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. Citigroup raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.54.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

