Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Grows Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cigna accounts for 2.1% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Cigna were worth $19,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 1,351.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,334,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $367,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,662 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cigna by 7.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,933,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,527,000 after acquiring an additional 714,957 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,449,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,720,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cigna by 7.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,712,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $742,443,000 after acquiring an additional 313,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at $21,550,818.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,494.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price target (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

CI stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.52. 1,680,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,382. The firm has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.29. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $141.95 and a 1-year high of $212.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

