Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Cuts Stock Holdings in G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB decreased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,257 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.70% of G1 Therapeutics worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 27.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,681,000 after buying an additional 530,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,976,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,603,000 after purchasing an additional 100,523 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 33.5% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 390,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 98,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 83.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 113,294 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GTHX shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. B. Riley set a $55.00 price objective on G1 Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub cut G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of GTHX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.36. The stock had a trading volume of 177,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,008. The firm has a market cap of $939.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 14.28. G1 Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $41.80.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

