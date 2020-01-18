Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Buys 25,000 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Mirati Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.8% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $16,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 36.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,984,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,404,000 after acquiring an additional 802,468 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 149.0% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,899,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,211,000 after acquiring an additional 199,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,096,000 after acquiring an additional 181,147 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 47.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,206,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,233,000 after acquiring an additional 388,516 shares during the period.

Shares of MRTX stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $97.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,807. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $132.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.31.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.13). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.60% and a negative net margin of 2,698.66%. The business had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup set a $130.00 price target on Mirati Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $311,622.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $284,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $284,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

