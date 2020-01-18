Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Acquires Shares of 191,300 MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 191,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.52% of MeiraGTx at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGTX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 2,168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in MeiraGTx by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicole Seligman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $81,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MeiraGTx stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $20.38. 108,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,150. MeiraGTx Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $30.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.20.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings PLC will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MGTX. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

