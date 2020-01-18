Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

RWLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Rewalk Robotics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised Rewalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Rewalk Robotics stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 286,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,025. Rewalk Robotics has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Rewalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 322.41% and a negative return on equity of 192.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that Rewalk Robotics will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWLK. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Rewalk Robotics by 115,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,912 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rewalk Robotics by 46.9% during the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rewalk Robotics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 230,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

