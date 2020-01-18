Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Price Target Increased to GBX 125 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) had its price objective raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RBG. FinnCap reaffirmed a corporate rating on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.32) target price on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Revolution Bars Group alerts:

Shares of LON:RBG opened at GBX 88 ($1.16) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Revolution Bars Group has a 1-year low of GBX 60 ($0.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 101 ($1.33). The company has a market capitalization of $44.03 million and a P/E ratio of -8.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 71.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 66.74.

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates 76 bars, including 59 bars under the Revolution and 17 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Bars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Bars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.