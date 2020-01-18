Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RTRX. ValuEngine raised shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Retrophin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Retrophin stock opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.74. Retrophin has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $44.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.31 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a negative net margin of 71.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Retrophin will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 3,750 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $52,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 5,000 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $69,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,937.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $132,280 in the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Retrophin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 641.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Retrophin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retrophin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Retrophin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

