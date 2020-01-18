Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,449 ($45.37).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Renishaw from GBX 3,150 ($41.44) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) price target on shares of Renishaw in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price objective (down previously from GBX 3,490 ($45.91)) on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of RSW traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,690 ($48.54). The stock had a trading volume of 121,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,834. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 29.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,861.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,757.85. Renishaw has a one year low of GBX 2,830.67 ($37.24) and a one year high of GBX 4,724 ($62.14). The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

