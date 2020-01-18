Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCY. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 65,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 8,057 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 185,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 122,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period.

PCY opened at $29.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.28. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $30.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1176 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

