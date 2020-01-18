Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 185 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $947,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. Berenberg Bank started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.56.

PPG Industries stock opened at $128.49 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $100.90 and a one year high of $134.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.16 and its 200 day moving average is $121.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 8.00%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,958,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,484,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,489,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,418,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.