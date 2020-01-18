Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 110 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,586,748,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 20,980.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 895,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $420,451,000 after buying an additional 891,658 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 469,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 32.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,641,000 after purchasing an additional 112,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,234,000 after buying an additional 100,075 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BLK opened at $535.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $401.80 and a 12-month high of $539.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 29.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. Insiders sold a total of 6,371 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,225 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.80.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

