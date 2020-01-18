Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $73,000 Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $50.54 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

