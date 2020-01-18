Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.58

Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.58 and traded as high as $28.97. Regional Management shares last traded at $28.79, with a volume of 2,918 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average of $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 39.86, a current ratio of 39.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Regional Management had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $91.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Taggart sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $109,711.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,168.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 4,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.90 per share, for a total transaction of $142,758.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Regional Management by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 5.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

