Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) Downgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regenxbio from $85.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regenxbio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Regenxbio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.19. 408,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,451. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Regenxbio has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $63.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average is $40.41.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 18.74% and a negative net margin of 99.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regenxbio will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $313,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,976.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $1,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Regenxbio by 532.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Regenxbio by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regenxbio in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

