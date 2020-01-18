Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

REGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $349.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $353.00 to $320.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $389.05.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $385.94. 846,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.03. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $442.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total transaction of $632,667.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,429.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 7,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.52, for a total value of $2,492,861.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,543 shares of company stock worth $40,357,770. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $63,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.