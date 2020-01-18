Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB trimmed its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,031 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 106,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $340,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,362.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 7,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.52, for a total value of $2,492,861.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,543 shares of company stock worth $40,357,770. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $385.94. 846,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,288. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $271.37 and a one year high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Citigroup raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $353.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $389.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

