REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 106,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 198,796 shares.The stock last traded at $5.94 and had previously closed at $5.94.

RDHL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Get REDHILL BIOPHAR/S alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77. The company has a market cap of $134.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.37.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative net margin of 631.96% and a negative return on equity of 103.63%. The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. Research analysts expect that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDHL. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,145,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.