ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Bisq. ReddCoin has a market cap of $19.98 million and approximately $50,940.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.10 or 0.01134919 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00052408 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00031461 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00227331 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00072720 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001887 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, Upbit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Crex24, Bleutrade, Bisq, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

