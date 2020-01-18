RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, ValuEngine raised RED ELECTRICA C/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

OTCMKTS:RDEIY traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,683. RED ELECTRICA C/ADR has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd.

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR Company Profile

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA transmits electricity; operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system; and manages electricity transmission grid in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 43,800 kilometers; and has 86,654 MVA of transformer capacity.

