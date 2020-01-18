Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Recro Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered Recro Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recro Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.90.

NASDAQ REPH traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $16.10. 205,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,433. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38. The company has a market cap of $365.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of -0.34. Recro Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.83 million. On average, analysts expect that Recro Pharma will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Recro Pharma by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 141,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Recro Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,096,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Recro Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Recro Pharma by 188.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,132 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Recro Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

