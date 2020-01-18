RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

Get RECKITT BENCKIS/S alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RBGLY. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RECKITT BENCKIS/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS RBGLY traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.43. 235,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.79. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $17.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79.

About RECKITT BENCKIS/S

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RECKITT BENCKIS/S (RBGLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RECKITT BENCKIS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RECKITT BENCKIS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.