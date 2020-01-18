RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RealPage, Inc. provides on-demand property management solutions that enable owners and managers of single-family and a wide variety of multi-family rental property types to manage their marketing, pricing, screening, leasing, accounting, purchasing and other property operations. The Company’s products include OneSite Solutions, to increase occupancy and reduce operating expenses through streamlined operations; CrossFire, a sales and marketing system to capture more leads, manage and retain more residents, and provide residents with the means to sign up for utilities and other services; YieldStar, to optimize asset values through revenue management, portfolio management, and market intelligence; LeasingDesk, a risk mitigation system; Velocity, to generate comprehensive utility and convergent bills for properties and deliver superior submetering services; OpsTechnology, a spend management system. RealPage, Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised RealPage from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark lowered RealPage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised RealPage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RealPage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.14.

NASDAQ:RP traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.86. The stock had a trading volume of 351,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.42. RealPage has a 12-month low of $51.65 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 1.19.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RealPage will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 133,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $7,615,581.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,959,217.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $5,470,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,234,753.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 730,291 shares of company stock worth $39,971,422. 17.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in RealPage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in RealPage by 5,199.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after acquiring an additional 586,729 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RealPage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,899,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in RealPage by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,742,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after acquiring an additional 234,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in RealPage by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,045,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,517,000 after acquiring an additional 174,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

