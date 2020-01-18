RealChain (RCT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $147,405.00

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. RealChain has a total market cap of $147,405.00 and approximately $15,630.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealChain token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, OKEx and DigiFinex. Over the last seven days, RealChain has traded 43.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RealChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00036447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $511.58 or 0.05755193 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026772 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00034071 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00128431 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001172 BTC.

RealChain Profile

RealChain is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,344,528 tokens. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org . RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, OKEx and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RealChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.