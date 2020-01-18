RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $174.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.02 and a fifty-two week high of $176.43.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.93 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 200 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $32,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $184,672.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.