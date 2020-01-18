Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTN. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 12.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 129.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 14.8% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTN traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,598. The firm has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $162.67 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.83.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RTN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $215.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.80.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

