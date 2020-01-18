Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 393 Shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1,389.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George A. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.29, for a total value of $3,685,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 368,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,977,946.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott E. Lamb sold 9,185 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total value of $1,658,627.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,966.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICUI. Raymond James raised their price target on ICU Medical from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ICU Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $191.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.90. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $148.89 and a twelve month high of $259.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.83 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 5.66%. ICU Medical’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

