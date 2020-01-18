Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,528 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 134.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 23,177 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in UBS Group by 23.3% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 1,089,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,945,000 after acquiring an additional 205,579 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 649,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 59,974 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter worth $260,000. 28.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.70. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

In other UBS Group news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs purchased 25,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $337,816.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 398,770 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,768 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

