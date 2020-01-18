Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Icon were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Icon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Icon by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icon by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Icon by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 14,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Icon by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $175.78 on Friday. Icon Plc has a 1 year low of $127.58 and a 1 year high of $176.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $710.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.75 million. Icon had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 13.16%. Icon’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $160.00 target price on Icon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Icon in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Icon in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.56.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

